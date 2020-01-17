Dakota and Alyssa (Fultz) Watts, of York, are the parents of a daughter, McKenna Louise Watts, born at 9:43 on January 8, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 5 pounds 12.3 ounces and was 17.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Mark and Christine Fultz of York and Misty and Josh Watts of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Debra Price of Hastings, Gary and Kim Hailey of Waverly, Sharon Johnson of Republican City and Jim Fultz of Sevierville, Tenn.
