Lowell and Allison (Bailey) Wellman, of Henderson, are the parents of a son, Grayson Roy Wellman, born at 8:06 a.m. on March 30, 2020 at Henderson HealthCare in Henderson.
He weighed 9 pounds 6.5 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Big sisters Lily, age 9 and Claire, age 2.
Grandparents are Shawn Bailey, Holly Bailey and Lowell and Carissa Wellman. Great-grandparents are Pat Bailey and Donna Tietmeyer. Great-great-grandmother, Phyllis Friesen.
