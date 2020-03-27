Nicholas and Laura (Hinze) Wiemer, of Utica, are the parents of a daughter, Madilynn Grace Wiemer, born at 1:32 p.m. on February 21, 2020 at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln.
She weighed 9 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Big brother Grant, age 9, welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Eugene and Betty Hinze of Utica and Jerry and Judy Wiemer of York. Great-grandparents are Norma Hinze of Seward and Lois Wiemer of York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.