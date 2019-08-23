Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN YORK COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN FILLMORE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 500 PM CDT SUNDAY. * AT 323 PM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND A TRAINED SPOTTER REPORTED THAT MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE PORTIONS OF THE WEST FORK OF THE BIG BLUE RIVER. HOWEVER...WATER LEVELS HAVE DECREASED AND ROADS ARE NO LONGER BEING AFFECTED IN SOUTHERN HAMILTON COUNTY. WATER LEVELS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FALLING. HOWEVER...AN AREA OF 2 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN FELL IN THE HEADWATERS THURSDAY NIGHT. AS THIS RUNOFF DRAINS INTO THE RIVER...WATER LEVELS COULD RISE ONCE AGAIN THIS WEEKEND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. &&