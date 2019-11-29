Anthony Wireman and Alicia Bowlds, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Selene Noelle Wireman, born at 3:18 p.m. on November 20, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 6 pounds 15.1 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Siblings Atlas Wireman, age 6; Elijah Wireman, age 5 and Xander Wireman, age 2 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Robert Bowlds, Jody Bowlds, Monda Johnson and Marcia and Charlie Wireman. Great-grandparents are Ken Johnson and Francis Johnson.
