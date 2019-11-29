Selene Noelle Wireman

Selene Noelle Wireman

Anthony Wireman and Alicia Bowlds, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Selene Noelle Wireman, born at 3:18 p.m. on November 20, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.

She weighed 6 pounds 15.1 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Siblings Atlas Wireman, age 6; Elijah Wireman, age 5 and Xander Wireman, age 2 welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Robert Bowlds, Jody Bowlds, Monda Johnson and Marcia and Charlie Wireman. Great-grandparents are Ken Johnson and Francis Johnson.

Sign up for York News Times Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.