Brett and Alicia (Gregg) Witter, of York, are the parents of a son, Finn Wilder Witter, born at 12:38 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 7 pounds 0.4 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Sibling Bodhi, age 2, welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Geoff and Mary Gregg of York, Diane and Dave Provost of Doniphan and Brad Witter of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Chuck and Nell Witter of Grand Island.
