William and Juliette (Nicholson) Wolfe, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Freya Harmony Wolfe, born at 8:56 p.m. on May, 27, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 7 pounds 12.1 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Siblings Danica Larsen, age 10; Vonn Larsen, age 7 and Aurora Larsen, age 4 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Ron Nicholson, Marcia Ough, Joseph Wolfe and Maureen Wolfe. Great-grandparents are Mary Deans and David Deans.
