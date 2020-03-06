Brent and Elissa (Reetz) Wolfe, of Strang, are the parents of a son, Dalton James Wolfe, born on March 1, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 7 pounds 6.2 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Big brother Layne, age 2, welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Mike and Roxie Reetz of York and Dwayne and Sherrill Wolfe of Daykin. Great-grandparents are Lola and the late Eugene Reetz of Stromsburg, Blayne and Judy Beguin of Rushville, Patricia and the late Gaylord Bartels of Tobias and Linda and the late Kenny Wolfe.
