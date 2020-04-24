Calvin and Amber Yelm, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Ava Lynn Yelm, born at 7:22 a.m. on April 20, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 6 pounds 11.4 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Siblings Autumn, age 6; Cameron, age 4 and Carter 1 ½ welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Darla Brungardt of York and the late Harold Brungardt and Tina and Shawn Hovendick of Fremont.
