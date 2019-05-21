Marsha Ann (Bresee) Bristol, 68, died Friday, May 17, 2019, in Waco, after a brief recurrence of cancer.

Marsha was born on Oct. 17, 1950, to Melvin and Martha (Bohnet) Bresee in Burke, S.D. She graduated from York High School in 1968 and attended Grand Island School of Commerce.

Marsha married her high school sweetheart, Jim Bristol, on May 18, 1969. They relocated to China Lake, Calif. for Jim to serve in the United States Navy. Marsha worked as a civilian on the China Lake base. They returned to the family farm in September, 1974.

In addition to helping out on the family farm, Marsha worked many years for Centennial Public School, driving school bus and working as a para-educator. After her time at Centennial, she worked as an Administrative Secretary at York General Hospital. She then returned to work as a civilian for the Veteran’s Affair Administration in Lincoln until retirement in 2018.

In her free time, Marsha enjoyed sewing, gardening, camping, and Bible study. Her pride and joy were her two granddaughters.

Left to treasure her memory are her daughters, Michele Bristol of Columbus, Erinn (Chris) Criner of Lincoln, Katelin (Doug) Rood of Rockton, Ill.; granddaughters, Kellyn and Kynley Criner of Lincoln; sister, Carolyn Bresee of Grand Island; brothers, Doug Bresee of Papillion and Todd Bresee of La Vista; sister-in-law, Cheryl Bristol of Columbus; nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Marsha was preceded in death by husband, Jim; both parents and brother-in-law, Elvin Bristol.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St John Lutheran Church south of Waco with the Reverend Matthew Mau officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation has begun at Metz Mortuary and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with her family greeting friends later tonight from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be left for her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.