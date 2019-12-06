YORK – Erin Rebecca Blum and Joshua Duane Nienhueser, both of Henderson, are announcing their engagement and upcoming wedding on December 14, 2019.
Erin is the daughter of Kevin and Jeanne Blum of Benedict. She is a 2013 graduate of York High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is an accountant at Pellet Technology USA in York.
Joshua is the son of Curtis and Kitti Nienhueser of York. He is a 2012 graduate of York High School and 2014 graduate of Southeast Community College-Beatrice. He is also a 2016 graduate of Northwest Missouri State University. He is an Agronomist with Cooperative Producers Inc. in Hastings.
Their wedding will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York at 3 p.m. A reception will follow at Stone Creek Event Center.
