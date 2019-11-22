LINCOLN -- Sherry Oberg and the late Loren Oberg of Stromsburg are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Laura Ann Oberg to Mark Anthony Fiala son of Mike and Mary Fiala of Seward.
Laura is a 2012 graduate of Cross County High School, and a 2016 graduate of UNL. Laura is employed with NRC Health in Lincoln.
Mark is a 2009 graduate of Seward High School and 2014 graduate of UNK. Mark is employed with Futures One in Lincoln.
Mark and Laura are planning a December 7, 2019 wedding at the Newman Center in Lincoln.
