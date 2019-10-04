The wedding of Coltan Plock and Alyssa Hakl, both of York, will be held Oct. 19, 2019.
Parents of the couple are Jesse and Jennifer Plock of York, Kerry and Laurie Fox of Lincoln, Darren Hakl of Yankton, S.D., and Jacy and Pam Todd of Grand Island. Grandparents of the couple are Cheryl Carlson of York, Joe and Shirley Plock of McCool Junction, Dorothy Hakl of Yankton, S.D., and Jerry and Maxine Hurlbut of York.
The groom-to-be is a 2014 graduate of York High School. He graduated from Southeast Community College in 2016 with a degree in automotive technology and is currently a diesel mechanic at Sahling Kenworth.
The bride-to-be is a 2014 graduate of York High School. She graduated from Bryan College of Health Sciences in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She is currently a registered nurse at York General Hospital.
The wedding will be held at the First United Methodist Church in York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.