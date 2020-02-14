OMAHA – Emily Schoening and Connor Perlberg, both of Omaha, announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Parents of the couple are Dale and Pam Schoening of York and Eric and Heidi Perlberg of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Emily is a 2011 graduate of York High School and a 2014 graduate of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.
Connor is a 2012 graduate of Lewis Central High School and a 2015 graduate of Southeast Community College in Milford.
A May 23 wedding is being planned in Omaha.
