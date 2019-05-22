The Fun Club has made an annual visit to Brownville for many years and yet we continue to get requests to include it in our summer schedule. So, we have selected Wednesday, July 17, for our annual trek to this historic village. The motorcoach will depart at 8 a.m. and return around 10 p.m. that evening. The cost is only $108 for a whole day of fun.

There are two activities that draw us to Brownville on an annual basis. The first is the Village Theatre and the other is the dinner cruise on “The Spirit of Brownville.” In addition, we have included a number of other fun and interesting activities.

Village Theatre

The Brownville Theatre is the oldest repertory theatre in Nebraska. After more than 40 seasons they obviously know what they’re doing. That’s probably why we enjoy their shows so much. This year we’ll see a very funny performance titled “A Comedy of Tenors.”

The show takes place in a hotel suite in Paris in the 1930s. Italian opera star Tito Merelli is preparing for the concert-of-the-century as one of ‘The Three Tenors.’ The problem is Tito thinks his hot-blooded wife Maria is cheating on him. The second tenor’s wife just went to the hospital to have a baby and the third tenor has quit. And, that’s only the start of the chaos!

It’s a side-splitting farce as only comedic genius Ken Ludwig could write. The plot is complete with mistaken identities, hilarious misunderstandings and tons of scandalous fun. The show is rated PG-13 due to language and sexual references.

Spirit of Brownville

The dinner cruise aboard the “Spirit of Brownville” is always a highlight. The old-fashioned riverboat provides a fun and tranquil experience as it makes its way down the river through the scenic Missouri River Valley.

Fun Club travelers will be treated to a buffet dinner in the air-conditioned cabin on the main deck. After dinner, you’ll want to go to the upper deck to enjoy live music and a relaxing atmosphere as we cruise along the river in this historic vessel.

Quaint community

And there’s even more fun to be found in this quaint community. We’ll have lunch at the Lyceum Cafe which always serves a tasty meal and also houses a used bookstore. There will be some free time and you’ll be able to explore the unique shops or stroll through the lovely Arboretum. There will also be a short tour of the community, tasting at the Whiskey Creek Winery and a stop at the Folk Art Museum.

If you’d like to join the fun, give us a call at 402-745-6477 weekday mornings. We’d love to answer your questions or add your name to the roster.

Register for Travel Shows

Are you interested in learning more about the Fun Club’s upcoming trips? Wednesday, June 19, is the perfect opportunity! A representative from Premier World Discovery will be at the Chances R Beer Garden for a 1:30 p.m. travel show featuring our new “Iceland Explorer” tour in June of 2020.

This will be followed by a review of the “European Christmas Markets Cruise on the Rhine River” which is scheduled for Dec. 3-11, 2019. The “Christmas Markets” show will begin at approximately 2:10 p.m. Although several cabin categories are sold out, there are still cabins available on the beautiful Amadeus Silver II cruise ship.

The travel shows are free and open to all, however reservations are required. Please call 402-745-6477 weekday mornings or email yorkfunclub@gmail.com to register for one or both shows. You do not have to have previously traveled with the Fun Club to attend.