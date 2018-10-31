The Fun Club has attended Grand Island Northwest High School’s musical performances for more than a dozen years. We started going because their talented musical director David Sackschewsky (aka “Mr. Shack”) and his family are well known in the York area. We’ve continued going because the shows are excellent.

Many of you have heard Mr. Shack was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in early October. He has been released from an Omaha hospital and continues to recuperate at Madonna in Lincoln. Last week I visited with Mr. Krupicka, Northwest’s principal, and he assured me the school will go ahead with the spring musical and Mr. Shack will be as involved as he is able.

Meanwhile Tyler Koepp has been hired to temporarily handle Mr. Shack’s responsibilities. Koepp is a 2010 graduate of Northwest High School and went through Mr. Shack’s program. He graduated from Hastings College in music so he is well-qualified to carry out the duties. Koepp just happened to be at Northwest High School giving voice lessons the day after the accident.

Besides Koepp, many others have stepped up to help. Having been to a number of shows at Northwest, the Fun Club is well aware of the fabulous support their music program gets from parents, teachers, coaches and administration. It’s awesome to see what mutual support can accomplish.

So, in the words of Mr. Krupicka, “Yes, the show will go on!” He also said they will continue to have their fundraiser luncheon. He was not sure if the Sackschewsky family would be involved in it due to the circumstances, but the music program will continue to host a luncheon similar to the lovely meals we have been served in the past.

Disney’s “Newsies”

The spring musical was chosen months ago and it’s a great Disney show titled “Newsies.” The Fun Club will attend the performance on Saturday, March 16. The $89 price includes transportation, the pre-show performance, a back-stage tour, the fund-raiser luncheon and premium seating at the show.

“Newsies” is based on a true story that happened in New York City in 1899. At that time, lots of youngsters worked long hours hawking newspapers. Many of the newsies were orphans or kids from poor families who worked under lousy conditions for meager wages to help their families survive.

When Joseph Pulitzer, Randolph Hurst and other giants of the news publishing industry started charging the newsies 10 cents more for a hundred newspapers, the kids were finally pushed too far.

An exciting story unfolds when these underdogs, the young newspaper hawkers, take on the rich publishing moguls. Don’t miss this heart-warming story as the kids sing and dance their way to victory. The performance is months away but it’s not too early to call the Fun Club at 402-745-6477 any weekday morning to reserve your spot.