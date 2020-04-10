YORK — Jeff and Patsy Beins of AAA Self Storage York and Amanda Peterson of Peterson’s Petal Company are sponsoring a York Cruise Night on Friday, April 10 from 6 - 9 p.m.
Local businesses will have ‘grab and go’ meals for sale and Sun Theatre will be selling buckets of popcorn. Organizers are encouraging ‘cruisers’ to extend north past Willow Brook and the Hearthstone.
