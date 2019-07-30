Anna Marie (Maneely) Gerken, age 83 of Omaha, formerly of York, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Omaha.
She was born Jan. 31, 1936 in rural Bradshaw to Isaac and Hilda (Magwitz) Goertzen. On May 9, 1958 she was married to Richard Maneely in York. After his death she was married to Hubert Gerken at York. Anna was a longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York and loved gardening, yardwork, photography, scrapbooking and camping. She also enjoyed traveling and horses. She was employed at Grand Central in York for over 30 years and loved helping her customers.
She is survived by her daughters; Kristi Maneely of York and Lisa (John) Harrison of Omaha. One grandson, Tyler Holl of Omaha and two great-grandsons. A nephew Carey (Sarah) Goertzen of Bradshaw, and a niece Jeryl (Bob) Owens of Phoenix, Ariz. She is also survived by her step-sons, Michael (Kelly) Gerken, Stanley (Ronda) Gerken all of York, Brian (Tammy) Gerken of Taylor, Keith (Sherry) Gerken and Richard (Brenda) Gerken all of York. Several cousins and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands and her brother Raymond Goertzen.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Reverend’s Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Burial will be in York’s Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 1– 8 p.m., Wednesday with her family greeting friends later that evening from 6 – 8 p.m., at the mortuary.
Online condolences may be directed to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.