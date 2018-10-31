Gilbert Lindley Kessler, age 87, of Gresham, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at York.

Lindley was born Dec. 30, 1930 to Gilbert and Aster (Lindstrom) Kessler at York. He was a graduate of Gresham High School. On June 28, 1953, he was united in marriage to Wilma Kirby at Gresham. Lindley was a life-long farmer.

Lindley was a member of Gresham Presbyterian Church and also Presbyterian Mariners. He enjoyed anything antique, but especially going to antique car and threshing shows. He was a member of the Missouri Valley Wrench Club and was a history buff (especially local history). He had a tremendous knowledge of antique cars and tractors which he loved to visit about with anyone interested in the hobby.

He is survived by his daughter, Jeanne (Kevin) Blum of Benedict; grandchildren, Jason (Anita) Blum of Henderson, Angela (Bo) Heidtbrink of Raymond, Stephanie (Ross) Hitz of York, Erin Blum (special friend Josh Neinheuser) of Henderson, Amanda (Joel) Cast of Hebron, Bridget (Dilan) Michel of Lincoln and Lindsey (Josh) Williams of Ashland and great-grandchildren: Dahrran, MacKenzie, Kaitlynn, Addysen and Emmerson Cast of Hebron, Hudson and Olivia Blum of Henderson, and Ryder Hitz of York.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wilma and son, John.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 at Gresham Presbyterian Church with John Nellessen officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Gresham. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, with family greeting friends Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.