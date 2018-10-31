A memorial service for former Britton area resident, Helen Bair, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 at Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.

Rev. Sara Sorensen will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in York.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at the Ashton Community Hall in Ashton, S.D. A meal will be served, and all are welcome to come and share memories.

Helen passed away Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 at Belle Terrace in Tecumseh, at age 79.

Helen Eleanor Frericks was born Sept. 4, 1939 on the family farm in Spink County, S.D. to Harry G. and Frieda (Holdorf) Frericks. She was raised on the farm and attended school in Athol, S.D.. In 1957 she graduated from Redfield High School and started working at the Farmers State Bank in Mellette.

In the early 1960’s, there was a young pilot by the name of Jerome Donald “Jerry” Bair who landed his plane in a field near Mellette, and taxied into town to pick up Helen for their first date. On Aug. 24, 1963 Helen was united in marriage to Jerry, and the rest, as they say, is history!

Helen and Jerry lived in Redfield after their marriage until 1966, when they moved to Britton, S.D. There they operated their flying business, with Jerry piloting and Helen keeping the books. In 1977 they moved to York where they continued the aviation business until retiring in 1998. At that time, they built their retirement home on Clear Lake near Lake City, S.D. While living on the lake, Helen enjoyed working part time for Tim Pearson Rexall in Sisseton. Jerry passed away on Oct. 31, 2000. Helen continued to make her home on the lake until failing health made it necessary for her to move. The last few years of her life, Helen lived in care facilities in Aberdeen and Groton, S.D. before moving to Belle Terrace in Tecumseh.

Helen truly loved the outdoors. She planted numerous trees and plants at their Clear Lake home, and was always mowing and maintaining their lawn. Birdwatching was another favorite pastime. She greatly enjoyed keeping an eye on their many wood duck houses. Perhaps most of all, Helen loved to go fishing. The only thing that might have rivaled her passion for fishing was time spent with her family – especially her road trips with her sisters.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children: Craig (Teresa) Bair of Grenville, S.D.; Teresa (John) Carel of Beatrice; two step-sons, Jeff (Lynn) Bair and Brian Bair; one granddaughter, Case Carel; two step-grandchildren, Rhonda Higgins and Tim (Jenny) Higgins; one step great-granddaughter Caraline Higgins, and a number of nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband and ten siblings.

Memorials may be directed to help finish the Ashton Community Hall – 16095 385th Ave – Ashton, SD 57424.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Craig Bair – 1647 Chekepa Lane – Grenville, SD 57239.

An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.