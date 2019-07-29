Jerry Loren Cain was born on April 6, 1957, in Seward, to Loren Ernest and Betty Jean (Mika) Cain and passed away on July 7, 2019 in Grand Island, Nebraska at the age of 62 years, three months and one day.
Jerry grew up in Utica and graduated from Centennial High School in 1975. Following high school, Jerry served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his military service, Jerry attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Jerry enjoyed sports and was an avid Husker fan. Jerry was a history buff and very knowledgeable in a wide variety of historical events.
Jerry is survived by his sisters, Sheryl and husband Jeffrey Adler, Dawn and husband Tom Neal; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Betty Jean Cain; brothers, David Cain and Larry Cain; sister, Terry Cain.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the Utica Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.