Marvin Walter Haack, of York, was called home Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at the age of 87 years in Lincoln.

He was born in Friend to Anna (Zastrow) Haack and Marcus Walter Haack on July 10, 1931. Marvin was baptized into the Christian faith in Cordova and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York.

He attended and graduated from Bradshaw High school in 1948. On April 24, 1954 he was married to Betty Mitchell at Anderson, Indiana.

Marvin was conscripted into the United States Army in November of 1951 and served during the Korean conflict until December of 1954. During his service, he met Betty Mitchell at Camp Pendleton, Ind. and following his discharge from the Army, they were married and moved back to York to farm with his father and raise their family. To this union, four children were born: Judy, Donna, Michael and Alan.

Marvin enjoyed farming, working in his yard, bowling, woodworking projects and playing Wii, bingo and dominos. He especially enjoyed his family and attending various children, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s activities.

Preceding Marvin in death was his wife, Betty; parents, Walter and Anna Haack; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Irvin and Evelyn Haack, Donald and Melva Jean Haack; sister and brother-in-law, Leona and Alfred Hoffschneider and grandchildren, Denton James Blum, Brian Davis Blum, Tara Jean Snodgrass and Jason Howard Haack.

Left to mourn Marvin are his children, Judy (David) Blum, Donna (David) Snodgrass, Michael (Anita) Haack, and Alan (Valerie) Haack; grandchildren, Cody Blum, Clay Blum, Marvin Lee Snodgrass, Nicholas (Melissa) Haack, Justin (Samantha) Haack, Jessica Haack, Stacey (Brian) Swanson, Amanda Haack and husband Chris Blaser, Allison Haack and fiancé Harry Suckling; great-grandchildren, Riley Haack, Eldon Haack, Isaac Haack, Kayde Haack, Olivia Haack, Augustus Haack, Lexi Haack and Audrey Snodgrass, as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, with his family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.