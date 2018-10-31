Richard B. Hays, of Lincoln, formerly of York, passed away on Oct. 27, 2018. He was born on June 22, 1924 to Rutherford B. and Goldie (Koble) Hays in Cushing, Okla.

Richard married Mary Dounias in Moorepark, Calif. He is survived by Mary and their five children, Ted (Deb) Hays of Lincoln, Janice(Don) Fuller of Omaha, Patricia (Paul) Krasser of Crete, Sally (Bruce) Talbott of Silver City, Iowa and Cheryl (Paul) Glashan of Friend; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Glenn Hays and sister, Doris DeLuca.

Memorial services will be on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 2:30 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home at 4040 A Street in Lincoln. Interment will take place at a later date in Cushing, Okla.

Memorials are suggested to the York Area Senior Center in York. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.