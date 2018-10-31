Robert ‘Bob’ Lee Dedlow, 69, of Meridian, Idaho, went to be with his Lord Jesus on Oct. 10, 2018. He was born to James and Mabel Dedlow on Jan. 27, 1949 in Scottsbluff.

He received his formal education at Gering Public School in Gering and Nebraska Western Community College in Scottsbluff.

Bob served in the United States Army and was stationed in the Tan Uyen District, Bien Hoa Province of Vietnam as a radio/telephone operator with the MAC.

He retired from the State of Oregon Employment Department at Hermiston, Ore.

Bob was an avid fisherman, bird hunter and lifelong Nebraska Cornhusker football fan who enjoyed watching the games with his family. He was known for his wit and levity and never knew a stranger. He was “the fun guy”. He was, most importantly, a loving and doting grandfather.

Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sue; children, Jamie (Chris) McColl and Robby (Chelsea) Dedlow; his mother, Mabel Dedlow; brother, Ron (Donna) Dedlow; sister, Pat (Rex) Wilson; six beloved grandchildren; 10 nieces and nephews and 16 great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James Dedlow.

Bob donated his body to be studied for pancreatic cancer research. Bob’s ashes will be scattered at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery scatter garden at a later date in Boise, Idaho.

Donations in memory of Bob may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, memorial #11415207.