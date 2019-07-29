Robert Edward (Bob) Scott was born on March 18, 1938, in Cordova, to Jens and Margaret (Petersen) Scott and passed away on July 24, 2019, in Lincoln at the age of 81 years, four months and six days.
Robert was baptized on April 17, 1938, and confirmed on April 6, 1952, at St. John West Danish Church in Cordova. He attended school in Cordova and graduated from Friend High School as a member of the class of 1955. After high school, Robert served as a member of the National Guard unit based out of Seward. Robert lived in Lincoln a number of years where he was a tool and die maker for various companies. He then moved back to Cordova to pursue his passion of working on the family farm.
On Nov. 5, 1967, Robert married Diane Matulka at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church – Marysville in rural Staplehurst. Together they built their life on the family farm and were blessed with 45 years of marriage and three daughters, Jennifer, Michelle and Tressa. In 1981, in addition to farming, Robert continued his tool and die career at Sundstrand Aviation in York, where he worked for 18 years before retiring to farm full time.
Robert loved his antique tractors and cars. He was a member of the SYA tractor club and did many tractor drives with friends and parades with grandkids. He placed great value on his friendships and enjoyed going to coffee at the elevator and senior center. He loved his family early and cherished being with his grandchildren. He enjoyed camping and traveling to Texas in winters. He also enjoyed designing and creating beautiful pieces with his wood working skills. Robert was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church and enjoyed being involved in bible studies.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; and in 2013, his wife Diane.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his special friend, Ruth Walsh; children, Jennifer Dvorak and husband Troy, Aurora, Michelle Falgione and husband Brent, Gretna, Tressa Lindeman and husband Toby, Ainsworth; five grandchildren, Trevor and Tyson Dvorak, Brianna, Anthony and Gianna Falgione; sister, Ellen Knuth, Cordova; brothers-in-law, Doug Matulka and wife Joan, Marlin Matulka and wife Pat, Gary Matulka and wife Lynelle.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Seward with Pastor Rob Corum officiating. Graveside services and interment will be at 1:30 p.m., on Monday, at Zastrow Cemetery, Cordova.
Memorials may be sent to the Scott family for future designation.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward.
Condolences may be written at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.