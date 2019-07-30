RoseMary Hansen, age 87, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the York General Hearthstone.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hampton. Rev. Tim Wells will officiate. Interment will be in the United Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
RoseMary Ann Hansen, the daughter of Edward Richard and Alice Louise Anna (Sundermeier) Obermeier, was born at home in Giltner on May 24, 1932 and passed away in York on July 27, 2019, at the age of 87.
RoseMary grew up on the family farm near Giltner. She attended #41 Kiroutiurich Elementary School one year, Mount Hope #28 at Giltner until 8th grade and graduated from Giltner High School in 1949. While in high school RoseMary participated in the 4 senior girls group and sang at her graduation ceremony.
On July 16, 1950, RoseMary married Calvin Carol (C.C.) Hansen at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Grand Island. They farmed north of Hampton. They raised five children. Calvin was an NC+ Corn Dealer until he retired in 2003. After retirement they moved into Aurora. Calvin passed away on June 1, 2014.
RoseMary served on the Otis Precinct Election Day Board; traveled to nearly all the states of the continual United States with her husband and family; she loved collecting cook books; enjoyed playing cards and board games; played Sudoku; assisted residents at Hamilton Manor in Bingo and other activities; drove elderly members to meetings and events for many years; worked on Orphan Grain Train projects and secured school supplies for missionary packets.
RoseMary was a 4-H member and leader; Farm Bureau member and board; TNT and Pause-A-While neighborhood clubs; LWML & Ladies Aid member and office holder; Tuesday AM Bible Study and “Beginnings Nursing Roll” at church; enjoyed keeping in touch with numerous friends, extended family and immediate family with greeting cards for birthdays, anniversaries and special events; enjoyed family reunions, visiting with cousins, including Jensen, Petersen, Elkjer Association, Obermeier Christmas reunions and Hansen family 5 year events.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter January 1952; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Hansen; great-grandsons, Cale and Cohen Hansen; grandson, Adam James Hansen; husband, Calvin C. Hansen; brothers-in-law, Gerald Hunnicutt, Bob Hungerford and Gene W. Hansen and sister-in-law, Marjorie Hansen Doede
Those who remain to cherish her memory are her five children, Nancy Sue Hansen of Fullerton, Craig C. (Ann) Hansen of Lincoln, Kenneth L. (Marsha) Hansen of Hampton, Dwight D. (Debora) Hansen of York and Phillip E. Hansen of York; 13 grandchildren, Shauna (David) Whaley, Chad C. (Amy) Hansen, Sheila (Evan) Mays, Jeffrey L. (Brandi Kay) Hansen, Matthew L. (Megan) Hansen, Laurice Hansen, Brandy Sue Hansen, Derek D. (Carrie) Hansen, Brock A. Hansen, Jordan L. Hansen, Christina (Josh) Rausch, Caleb J. Hansen and Amanda Hansen; 23 great-grandchildren, Haley, Lannie, Grant, Holdyn, Carson, McKenley Elstun, Grayson Whaley; Cobe, Ty, Jack Hansen; Lucas Hansen, Olivia, Mallory, Macey Mays; Raegan, Landen Hansen; Scarlett, Violet Hansen, Joslyn, Nora, Kellen Hansen, Alayna Hansen and Kathryn Rausch and great-great grandson, Milo Barajas. She is also survived by a sister, Lucille (Obermeier) Hunnicutt of Grand Island; two brothers, Clyde (Rita) Obermeier of Giltner and Melvin (MaryEllen) Obermeier of Giltner; In-laws, Betty (Hansen) Hungerford of Milwaukee, Oregon, Walter Doede of Portland, Oregon, Shirley (Harry) Sorensen of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Arlene Hansen of Aurora and 30 nephews and nieces and their families.