Thomas “Tom” Edwin Boyes, age 72, of York, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at York.
He was born Sept. 26, 1946 in Geneva to Kenneth and Laverna Elaine (Manthei) Boyes. Tom worked for the United States Post Office in the maintenance department in York. He faithfully served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying horse racing and fishing.
He is survived by his son, Anthony Boyes of Lincoln; daughter, Jenny West of York and her fiancé, Cody Moyer of Fairbury. Grandchildren include, Katelyn, Ethan and Brayden Boyes and Makenna and Kynsley West. He is also survived by his brother, Ron (Gloria) Boyes, Robert Boyes and sister Debra Boyes all of Geneva.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard; infant brother; daughter-in-law, Stephanie and sister-in-law, Joyce.
Private family graveside services to be held at a later date with inurnment in the Geneva Cemetery. No viewing or visitation as it was Tom’s wish to be cremated. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation.
Online condolences may be sent to www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.