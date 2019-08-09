LINCOLN -- The 81st reunion of the Sandahl/Sandall Family was held Aug. 3 & 4, 2019 in Lincoln.
Host Sophie Cunningham was helped by area family members to welcome eighty-six relatives from Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.
Family members toured Sunken Gardens, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, the Nebraska State Capitol and Morrill Hall on Saturday.
Fellowship and supper followed at First United Methodist Church. Sunday Morning Worship at First United Methodist was followed by lunch consisting of Swedish heritage food including Swedish cucumber salad and Swedish meatballs, pickled beets and oatmeal bread made from the recipe of Cunningham’s Great Grandmother, Doris (Sandall) Luethje. Lingonberries, butter and mashed potatoes were also on the menu. Ice cream and desserts followed the business meeting.
Betty Fischer gave a short talk about memories of the first family reunion held by the Sandall/Sandahl clan.
Awards included, first time attendees, Cameron Crockrom, Skyler Hill, Janice Luethje, Carter Hintz, Beckett Hintz, Melina Feitl, Astra Mednis, Johnathan Wenzl, Michael Bash and Isabella Bash. Isabella Bash was also recognized as the youngest present. First and second born attendees were Raymond Frandsen and Orlah Hansen. First reservations made were Joan and Steve Tempro. Furthest traveled was Ken Spencer of Texas with Ingrid and Bruce Hutchings of Illinois second furthest traveled.
Rita Luebbe invited the clan to celebrate in Seward, Aug. 1 and 2, 2020.