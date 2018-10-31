York Senior Center

• Wednesday, Oct. 31: Batty chicken strips, tombstone tators, cheesy cauliflower ears, ghostly pears, anti-vampire garlic sticks

• Thursday, Nov. 1: Potato soup and salad bar

• Friday, Nov. 2: Goulash, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, pineapple, dinner rolls

• Monday, Nov. 5: Pizzaburger, tator tots, pea salad, peaches

• Tuesday, Nov. 6: Wisconsin cheese soup and salad bar

• Wednesday, Nov. 7: Ham, au gratin potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, cornbread

• Thursday, Nov. 8: Broccoli cheese soup with salad bar

• Friday, Nov. 9: Breaded fish sandwich, hashbrown patties, three-bean salad, applesauce

• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.

York Meals on Wheels

• Wednesday, Oct. 31: Baked tilapia, Normandy vegetables, roasted potatoes, rolls, bananas

York Leisure Home

• Friday, Nov. 2: Goulash, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, pineapple, dinner rolls

• Monday, Nov. 5: Pizzaburger, tator tots, pea salad, peaches

• Wednesday, Nov. 7: Ham, au gratin potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, cornbread, honey

• Friday, Nov. 9: Breaded fish sandwich, hashbrowns, three-bean salad, applesauce

• All meals served with coffee, milk and water

McCool Junction Senior Meals

• All meals served with coffee, milk and water

Fairmont Senior Center

• Wednesday, Oct. 31: Sausage and cabbage

• Thursday, Nov. 1: Liver and onions

• Friday, Nov. 2: Salmon fillet

• Monday, Nov. 5: Beef goulash

• Tuesday, Nov. 6: Pork roast

• Wednesday, Nov. 7: Cajun sausage

• Thursday, Nov. 8: Philly steak and cheese casserole

• Friday, Nov. 9: Tuna and noodles

Geneva Senior Center

• Wednesday, Oct. 31: Brunch, at 10:30 a.m., in the dining room. Sausage gravy over biscuits, egg omelets, tomato juice, fruit slushies

• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served Monday through Friday.

Utica Senior Center

• Wednesday, Oct. 31: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner rolls, ice cream, cookies