York Senior Center

• Wednesday, May 22: Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, applesauce, wheat bread

• Thursday, May 23: Chicken and rice soup with salad bar

• Friday, May 24: Hot dog on a bun, potato wedges, broccoli and cauliflower salad, cherry fluff

• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.

• Wednesday, May 29: Lemon pepper chicken breast, hashbrown casserole, mixed vegetables, dinner rolls, apple pie

• Thursday, May 30: Nachos with salad bar

• Friday, May 31: Philly cheesesteak casserole, tater tots, bananas

• Monday, June 3: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, green beans, cucumber salad, mandarin oranges, biscuits

• Tuesday, June 4: Wisconsin cheese soup with salad bar

• Wednesday, June 5: Swiss steak, parsley potatoes, broccoli, watermelon, wheat bread

• Thursday, June 6: Ham and bean soup with salad bar

York Meals on Wheels

• Wednesday, May 22: Fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, corn, cornbread

• Thursday, May 23: Salmon Caesar salad, bread

• Friday, May 24: Grilled chicken, pasta salad, Greek salad, bread

• Wednesday, May 29: Bratwurst with sauerkraut, chips, broccoli, potato salad, pears

• Thursday, May 30: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, green beans, rolls, mandarin oranges

• Friday, May 31: Grilled steak, baked potato, green beans, rolls, fresh fruit

York Leisure Home

• Wednesday, May 22: Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, applesauce, wheat bread

• Friday, May 24: Hot dog on a bun, potato wedges, broccoli and cauliflower salad, cherry fluff

• Wednesday, May 29: Lemon pepper chicken breast, hashbrown casserole, mixed vegetables, dinner rolls, apple pie

• Friday, May 31: Philly cheesesteak casserole, tater tots, bananas

• Monday, June 3: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, green beans, cucumber salad, mandarin oranges, biscuits

• Wednesday, June 5: Swiss steak, parsley potatoes, broccoli, watermelon, wheat bread

• Friday, June 7: Ham and cheesy hashbrown casserole, peas, pears, dinner rolls

• All meals served with coffee, milk and water

McCool Junction Senior Meals

• Wednesday, May 22: Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, applesauce, wheat bread

• Friday, May 24: Hot dog on a bun, potato wedges, broccoli and cauliflower salad, cherry fluff

• Wednesday, May 29: Lemon pepper chicken breast, hashbrown casserole, mixed vegetables, dinner rolls, apple pie

• Friday, May 31: Philly cheesesteak casserole, tater tots, bananas

• Monday, June 3: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, green beans, cucumber salad, mandarin oranges, biscuits

• Wednesday, June 5: Swiss steak, parsley potatoes, broccoli, watermelon, wheat bread

• Friday, June 7: Ham and cheesy hashbrown casserole, peas, pears, dinner rolls

• All meals served with coffee, milk and water

Fairmont Senior Center

• Wednesday, May 22: Chicken strips

• Thursday, May 23: Chili dogs

• Friday, May 24: Fish fillet

• Wednesday, May 29: Chicken and dumpling casserole

• Thursday, May 30: Pork roast