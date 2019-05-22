York Senior Center
• Wednesday, May 22: Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, applesauce, wheat bread
• Thursday, May 23: Chicken and rice soup with salad bar
• Friday, May 24: Hot dog on a bun, potato wedges, broccoli and cauliflower salad, cherry fluff
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
• Wednesday, May 29: Lemon pepper chicken breast, hashbrown casserole, mixed vegetables, dinner rolls, apple pie
• Thursday, May 30: Nachos with salad bar
• Friday, May 31: Philly cheesesteak casserole, tater tots, bananas
• Monday, June 3: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, green beans, cucumber salad, mandarin oranges, biscuits
• Tuesday, June 4: Wisconsin cheese soup with salad bar
• Wednesday, June 5: Swiss steak, parsley potatoes, broccoli, watermelon, wheat bread
• Thursday, June 6: Ham and bean soup with salad bar
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, May 22: Fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, corn, cornbread
• Thursday, May 23: Salmon Caesar salad, bread
• Friday, May 24: Grilled chicken, pasta salad, Greek salad, bread
• Wednesday, May 29: Bratwurst with sauerkraut, chips, broccoli, potato salad, pears
• Thursday, May 30: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, green beans, rolls, mandarin oranges
• Friday, May 31: Grilled steak, baked potato, green beans, rolls, fresh fruit
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, May 22: Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, applesauce, wheat bread
• Friday, May 24: Hot dog on a bun, potato wedges, broccoli and cauliflower salad, cherry fluff
• Wednesday, May 29: Lemon pepper chicken breast, hashbrown casserole, mixed vegetables, dinner rolls, apple pie
• Friday, May 31: Philly cheesesteak casserole, tater tots, bananas
• Monday, June 3: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, green beans, cucumber salad, mandarin oranges, biscuits
• Wednesday, June 5: Swiss steak, parsley potatoes, broccoli, watermelon, wheat bread
• Friday, June 7: Ham and cheesy hashbrown casserole, peas, pears, dinner rolls
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, May 22: Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, applesauce, wheat bread
• Friday, May 24: Hot dog on a bun, potato wedges, broccoli and cauliflower salad, cherry fluff
• Wednesday, May 29: Lemon pepper chicken breast, hashbrown casserole, mixed vegetables, dinner rolls, apple pie
• Friday, May 31: Philly cheesesteak casserole, tater tots, bananas
• Monday, June 3: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, green beans, cucumber salad, mandarin oranges, biscuits
• Wednesday, June 5: Swiss steak, parsley potatoes, broccoli, watermelon, wheat bread
• Friday, June 7: Ham and cheesy hashbrown casserole, peas, pears, dinner rolls
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, May 22: Chicken strips
• Thursday, May 23: Chili dogs
• Friday, May 24: Fish fillet
• Wednesday, May 29: Chicken and dumpling casserole
• Thursday, May 30: Pork roast