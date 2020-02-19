YORK – Vic and Shirley Michel were married Feb. 23, 1947 at the United Methodist Church in Rising City.
After living in Lincoln, Scottsbluff, Sidney and Plainview, they moved to York in 1956 and raised their family here: Two sons and a daughter, who have brought them eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Vic and Shirley have birthdays only a day apart: on March 29 Vic will be 97 years old and on March 30 Shirley will be 94. Victor and Shirley have lived at Hearthstone in York since last year. Please join the family in wishing Vic and Shirley a happy anniversary and happy birthdays!
