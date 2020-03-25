FAIRMONT -- Randy and Kathy Walker will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, March 28.
Their family is requesting a card shower to help them celebrate their special day. Cards can be sent to: Randy and Kathy Walker, 415 4th Ave., Fairmont, NE 68467.
