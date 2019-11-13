BULLHEAD CITY, AZ – Ardith Daehling is turning 80 on December 1 and her family would like to surprise her with a card shower.
Please send her a card at: Lot 510, 2000 Ramar Road, Bullhead City, AZ, 86442.
We love you Mom! Mike & Cindy, Brian & Shannon, Kevin & Karla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.