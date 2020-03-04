Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 63F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rita Sullivan
YORK – An open house will be held in celebration of Rita Sullivan’s 90th birthday on Saturday, March 7 from 2 – 5 p.m. in the Shir-Ray Room at Chances R.
