Next week will be an exciting week for the Fun Club.
On Monday, Aug. 26, we’ll travel to Older Nebraskans Day at the State Fair in Grand Island. Lots of special events are planned that day to appeal to the 50-years-plus crowd. One of the most fun events will be the 11 a.m. concert featuring three legendary groups, the Drifters, Cornell Gunther’s Coasters and the Platters.
And the good news is the Fun Club now has five openings available. The cost is $42 which includes motorcoach transportation, gate fee and the concert. Snacks and meals are on-your-own. The bus will depart York at 8:30 a.m. and depart the fairgrounds at 5 p.m. to be back in York by 6 p.m. That will give fair-goers plenty of time to explore the attractions.
The Drifters were very popular in the 50s and 60s. You’ll remember many of their hits including “There Goes My Baby,” “Up on the Roof” and their classic tune, “Under the Boardwalk.” Cornell Gunther’s Coasters have successfully straddled the line between music and comedy. With songs like “Yakety Yak,” “Charlie Brown” and “Poison Ivy,” they are one of the most popular doo wop groups of all time. And, we all remember the Platters. They were the first African-American vocal group to reach international superstardom. Their romantic ballads like “Only You (and You Alone)” and “The Great Pretender” quickly propelled them to the world stage.
After the concert, you can relax and enjoy the free entertainment going on throughout the grounds. There is plenty of free stage entertainment as well as strolling entertainers. There will be antique machinery demos on Monday and a wellness festival. They have expanded the tram system this year making it easier to get to some of the locations. Our travelers always enjoy visiting the birthing pavilion, the barns, the quilts, open class and 4-H exhibits, the ice cream shop, the Expo Center and so much more.
Call the Fun Club at 402-745-6477 weekday mornings to add your name to the roster for a fun day out on Monday, Aug. 26.
Travel shows
Have you signed up for one or both of our travel shows to be held next Wednesday, Aug. 28? The travel shows are free but we require reservations to help us plan for seating and refreshments. A representative from Premier World Discovery will feature the October 2020 “Normandy, Paris and Seine River Cruise” in a 1:15 p.m. program at the Chances R Beer Garden. This will be followed at 1:55 p.m. with a review of our June 2020 “Iceland Adventure.”
Call us at 402-745-6477 any weekday morning or email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com to register for the travel shows.
Cape Cod and the Islands
Those registered for our Sept. 15-21, 2019, trip to “Cape Cod and the Islands” are reminded of the document briefing at 3:30 p.m. at the Chances R Beer Garden on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Information will be distributed to those registered for this tour. Please R.S.V.P. to the Fun Club if you haven’t already done so.
“In the Mood”
The Fun Club was notified that the Oct. 6 “In the Mood” show at the Lied Center has been cancelled. This is due to the health of the owner and manager of the organization. The Lied Center has substituted the Glenn Miller Orchestra for the same price but unfortunately they were forced to change the date to Monday evening, Sept. 30. All those who registered for “In the Mood” will receive a letter explaining the change.
The show had been sold out but with the change, we will probably receive a few cancellations. If anyone would like to put their name on the waiting list for the Sept. 30 date, we will probably have openings. The cost is $85 including transportation, dinner and the show. We will depart York at 4:30 p.m.
National Parks
The brochure for our July 16 - 27, 2020, tour of Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons and Glacier National Parks is now available. Stop by the Fun Club desk or call us at 402-745-6477. We’d be happy to mail a copy of this tour which features three magnificent parks of the Northern Rocky Mountains.