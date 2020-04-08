There are a lot of beautiful things on hold right now, however I’m specifically referring to the Carole King musical that was scheduled for April 23 at the Lied Center.
As you know, the coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of havoc in the travel and entertainment industry. Many shows have been cancelled, others have been postponed.
I’ve been checking the Lied Center’s website frequently because “Beautiful” is a show that I hoped would not be cancelled. And lucky for us, it seems the Lied is trying their hardest to reschedule this fabulous performance.
Before the Fun Club schedules a show, we always do a little research. I already knew Carole King was a prolific songwriter. Even at that, I was a little surprised to learn she has written or co-written over 400 songs that have been recorded by over 1,000 artists! And a number of her songs, as well as songs by other writers and artists, are included in this show.
One of our representatives at the Lied said “If you liked the Broadway shows ‘Jersey Boys’ or ‘Motown the Musical,’ you’ll like this one too.” I loved both of those performances, so I know I’m in for a treat with this one.
“Beautiful” showcases Carole King’s remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She had her first No. 1 hit in 1960 with “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” which she and her songwriter husband wrote for the Shirelles. The very next year, they had another No. 1 hit with “Take Good Care of My Baby” which they wrote for Bobby Vee. Hit after hit followed including “The Loco-Motion” for Little Eva, “Crying in the Rain” for the Everly Brothers and “Go Away Little Girl” for Steve Lawrence.
Carole King continued writing songs into the 60s and 70s with hits for the Drifters, the Chiffons, the Beatles, Herman’s Hermits, Dusty Springfield and others. Prior to 1970, she started recording some of her own songs and continued to write for others. “It’s Too Late” was one of her biggest hits as a singer of her own songs. And there were plenty of mega-hits she wrote for others, as Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and James Taylor’s theme song “You’ve Got a Friend.”
In 1971, she released her album “Tapestry” which stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard charts for a record-breaking 15 weeks. It stayed on the charts in some form for a stunning six years. “Tapestry” remained the longest-tenured album in the top spot until it was finally beaten out by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in 1982.
Is it any wonder that I’m excited to have the Fun Club travelers see this incredible musical if it can be re-scheduled? Right now, I have no further information, however, I’ll continue to wait for a call from the Lied and monitor their website. The cost of this show including transportation, dinner and great seats at the theater was listed at $119. I don’t know if rescheduling will include some additional costs or not. That’s something we’ll learn if the Lied is able to reschedule.
By the way, have you checked the Fun Club website lately? The cancellations and postponements change frequently so we do our best to keep the website updated. And you may already know that during this horrible pandemic, Dave and I are working from home. You may contact me on my cell at 402-366-9648 or call Dave’s cell at 402-366-4322.
