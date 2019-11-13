We’re heading into the holidays and everyone gets so busy.
But we hope you’re not too busy to take a look at the Fun Club’s travel schedule. There are lots of fun activities listed on our calendar. Perhaps our summer 2020 tour to Iceland might interest you.
Iceland is a land of volcanoes, majestic waterfalls and craggy mountains. It’s a country where the landscapes change from rolling hills dotted with grazing sheep to glaciers that stretch for miles. And sometimes the landscape looks a little like Mars. The Fun Club has scheduled a tour to this fascinating island nation on June 3-9, 2020. You do not need to have traveled with the Fun Club previously to join us for our adventures.
The seven-day Iceland trip will include the Golden Circle Tour which is a 190-mile circular route that encompasses many of Iceland’s most famous landmarks. Among the sites on the circle tour is Stokkur Geyser which erupts every few minutes spouting water 100 feet in the air.
On the South Coast of Iceland, we’ll see Skogafoss which is one of the biggest waterfalls in the country. It has a width of 82 feet and a drop of 200 feet. Due to the amount of spray it consistently produces, a rainbow is normally visible.
We will also travel to one of Iceland’s most famous attractions, the Blue Lagoon. Another featured activity is a whale watch cruise which departs from the harbor at Reykjavik. And something everyone will love is that all five nights accommodations will be in the fabulous Grand Hotel in Reykjavik which is their largest city.
The cost of the tour with the booking discount is $3,995 per person with a double room. A single room is higher. Interested in learning more? Give us a call at 402-745-6477 or stop to see us at the News-Times building to ask for a brochure. We’re in the office every weekday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.
More Tours in 2020
There are plenty of other tour opportunities with the York Fun Club. Several of our recently-announced tours have openings. Those include:
• April 28 - May 1 - Mystery Tour. These are always lots of fun. Call to ask for the reservation form. Send the completed form back with your deposit. Cost of the 4-day trip is $589 per person for double room occupancy. A single room is higher. The price includes motorcoach transportation, all admissions and nine meals.
• July 16 - July 27 - Yellowstone, Grand Tetons and Glacier National Parks. During this 12-day motorcoach tour, we’ll enjoy the waterfalls, geysers, and mudpots in Yellowstone; we’ll ride the red jammer buses through the mountain peaks and valleys at Glacier; and we’ll relax on a scenic Snake River ride through the majestic Tetons. The cost is $2,645 per person for double room occupancy. Ask for a brochure to get all the details.
• Sept. 9 & 10 - Nebraska City Tour. We’ll tour the Arbor Lodge mansion, Kregel Windmill Factory Museum, Kimmel Orchard & Vineyard, Arbor Day Farm, Lewis & Clark Center and more on this two-day tour. Motorcoach transportation, one-night lodging at the Lied Lodge, all admissions and all meals are included for the cost of $349 per person. A brochure is available for the asking.
The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber
Last week we announced a February show featuring the hits of musical genius Andrew Lloyd Webber. We weren’t certain of the date but now Sunday, Feb. 23, has been confirmed by the theatre. A few of Webber’s many Broadway hits include “Cats,” “Evita” and “Phantom of the Opera.”
The cost of this one-day event at the TADA Theatre is $76 which includes motorcoach transportation, lunch and the show. Call us at 402-745-6477 to register.
