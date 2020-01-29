“Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone.”
You either love or loathe our state’s current tourism slogan. Personally, I think it’s kind of cute and shows we have a sense of humor. And we all know it’s tongue-in-cheek because Nebraska has some wonderful places to visit.
Next fall the Fun Club will tour Nebraska City during a fun and interesting two-day adventure. And let me assure you, Nebraska City has something for everyone! The trip dates are Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 9 -10. The cost is $349 per person for a double room. A single room is $421. The price includes one night’s lodging at the beautiful Lied Lodge, all transportation, all admissions and all meals. We’ll have a great time exploring the following locations:
Arbor Lodge State Park
Arbor Lodge State Historical Park is the original estate of J. Sterling Morton who was the founder of Arbor Day. It was on this property in 1872 that J. Sterling and his wife Caroline challenged people everywhere to plant trees.
The showpiece of this 72-acre park is the mansion with its 52 rooms and countless family artifacts. Guides dressed in period costumes will give the Fun Club a private tour of the mansion. The park also includes an arboretum, a terraced garden, a log cabin and a carriage house filled with carriages from the era.
Arbor Day Farm
At Arbor Day Farm we’ll have a front-row seat to nature as we take a wagon ride through orchards and vineyards on the 260 acre farm. Along the way a Nature Interpreter will share interesting facts about the surroundings.
A newer addition to Arbor Day Farm is the Tree Adventure. This includes a 50-foot-high treehouse, greenhouse facilities and interactive exhibits. There’s even a Treetop Village where kids of all ages can play above the trees.
Lewis and Clark Center
The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center sits on a scenic 79 acre wooded bluff overlooking the Missouri River. The flora and fauna (178 new plants and 122 new animals) and the scientific discoveries recorded by the Lewis & Clark Expedition (1804-1806) are featured here.
We will also climb aboard a full sized replica of the keelboat which the explorers used over 200 years ago on their remarkable journey. The boat is 55’ long and 8’ wide. In addition, we will visit a Plains Indian earth lodge.
Kimmel Orchard and Kregel Museum
A hayrack ride through 98 acres will be a highlight of our visit to Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard. We’ll see over 20 apple varieties and the seven different fruits grown there. We’ll visit the Apple Barn to see the apple sorting line as well as the apple cider press.
The Kregel Windmill Museum is the only windmill factory museum in the USA. During our tour we’ll learn how windmills were made over 100 years ago and watch an original “Ell” windmill operate and pump water.
Brochure Available
It sounds like fun, doesn’t it? And I haven’t even mentioned the great meals at popular food spots including a dinner at the beautiful Timber Dining Room in the Lied Lodge. There will also be a fun outing called Sunset & S’mores. Like I said, there’s something for everyone!
Stop by our office at the News-Times building for a brochure. We are there weekday mornings from 9 to noon. Or call us at 402-745-6477 or email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com to obtain a brochure. Return the reservation form with your $100 deposit and you’ll be registered for this fun-filled fall adventure.
