The year is flying by and before long, it will be 2020!
The Fun Club is always looking ahead and we have several new activities on the calendar. Give us a call any weekday morning at 402-745-6477 to add your name to these activities:
The Sunshine Boys
The Lincoln Community Playhouse will pay tribute to Neil Simon, America’s greatest comic playwright, with their production of “The Sunshine Boys.” The show features Al and Willie who were top-billed vaudevillians for over 40 years. They parted company ten years ago and now they aren’t even speaking. When a network television show requests them for a special show on the history of comedy, a grudging reunion brings the two back together, along with a flood of memories, misery and laughs.
Join us for the hilarious comedy on Sunday, March 15. The cost is $78 which includes motorcoach transportation, lunch at Valentino’s Grand Italian Buffet and great seats at the show. Call the Fun Club to reserve your spot.
2020 Mystery Tour
Mystery Tours are always popular and fun. We can’t tell you where we’re going but we can tell you the dates for the four-day event are Tuesday through Friday, April 28 to May 1. The cost is $589 per person for double room occupancy; a single room is $739. The cost includes motorcoach transportation, three nights in quality motels, all admission costs and nine meals. It also includes lots of surprises.
If interested, please request the Mystery Tour form. Then, return the completed registration with a $200 deposit to reserve your spot on the tour.
Nebraska City Tour
How long has it been since you’ve been to Nebraska City? The town has many unique and interesting places to visit. The Fun Club will tour the Arbor Lodge Mansion, Kregel Windmill Factory Museum, Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, Arbor Day Farm, the Lewis and Clark Center and more on a two-day adventure.
The dates are Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 9 and 10, 2020. The cost is $349 per person for double room occupancy. A single room is $421. The cost includes one-night lodging at the beautiful Lied Lodge, motorcoach transportation, all admission costs and all meals.
Call us at 402-745-6477 and ask for the brochure. Complete the registration form and return it to us with a $100 deposit to get your name on the roster.
The music of Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber has created some of the most recognizable Broadway music of all time. Some of his hits include “Cats,” “Evita,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “The Phantom of the Opera.” The TADA Theatre in Lincoln will showcase the music of this Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning composer in February.
The Fun Club will attend a matinee performance of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” on Sunday, Feb. 16 or Sunday, Feb. 23. We’re waiting for more information from the theatre. The cost will be approximately $76 which will include motorcoach transportation, lunch at the Golden Corral prior to the show and a ticket to the performance. Even though we don’t have all the details, you may register by calling the Fun Club. Invoices will be sent about six weeks prior to the performance.
Casino trip change
The next Fun Club trips to Horseshoe Casino are Thursdays, Nov. 14 and Jan. 16. Those interested are asked to register at least three-days ahead to be assured of receiving the complimentary buffet luncheon.
For 2020, we will make a change in the casino schedule. Instead of only traveling to Horseshoe Casino, we plan to visit Harrahs Casino on selected Tuesdays and Horseshoe Casino on selected Thursdays and will rotate each month. The cost will remain $30 for the bus fee. Travelers will be able to catch the shuttle between Horseshoe and Harrahs if they wish.
