A lot has happened since March 10 and nothing has happened since March 10.
When I look at the calendar and see all the Fun Club and family activities that have been crossed out, I know nothing has happened since that date.
The 10th of March was the day the News-Times locked their doors to all except those with an appointment, and even though nothing has happened on our schedule, a lot has happened behind the scenes. The Fun Club office is located in the News-Times building and during the week of March 10, my husband Dave and I continued to work behind the locked doors. There was plenty to do with the cancellations and postponements that had already happened.
The next week, on March 16, we started working from home. There was still plenty to do in working with the theaters, the motorcoaches, the tour companies, the restaurants, and the entertainment venues where shows, tours and meals had previously been arranged.
Although things have calmed down for us, we are still waiting for some refunds. We are also waiting for new dates for postponed activities and we are trying to figure out how many more activities will need to be cancelled or postponed. Most of all, we are praying for an effective vaccine to end this coronavirus nightmare.
Here is some new information which may be of interest to you:
“Beautiful, the Carole King story”
The traveling Broadway musical “Beautiful” features the story of the gifted songwriter and singer, Carole King. The Fun Club was actually scheduled to attend this show tomorrow, April 23, at the Lied Center. It’s one of the many activities that had to be crossed off our calendar.
We have been notified this show has been rescheduled for next year. Please plan to join the Fun Club at the Lied Center on Thursday evening, May 13, 2021, when King’s life and music unfolds on stage. If you had a reservation, we will hold your reservation for the new date. We will honor this year’s cost of $119 for those who have already paid and for those who send payment within the next two weeks. The theatre will honor this year’s ticket price for the show. However, next year the total price may be a little higher due to restaurant and motorcoach costs which seem to go up each year.
If you’d like to add your name to the roster or if you wish to cancel, please contact the Fun Club. You may reach me at my cell phone number at 402-366-9648 or call Dave’s cell at 402-366-4322. You may also contact us via email at yorkfunclub@gmail.com.
I am absolutely thrilled they have been able to reschedule the show. “Beautiful” is filled with great music, and you’ll probably be amazed to learn how many beloved and easy-to-sing-along-with songs were written by King.
Carole King considered herself a songwriter more than a singer and for many years her songs were made into hits by such artists as the Shirelles, Bobby Vee, the Everly Brothers, the Drifters, the Chiffons, Herman’s Hermits, Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, James Taylor and others.
In the 70s, she was more willing to record her own songs and became one of the most successful solo acts in music history with her mega-hit “Tapestry.” The album turned this master songwriter into a music legend.
“Life with Father” postponed
The comedy “Life with Father” at the Lofte Theatre in Manley was on our schedule for Sunday, May 31, and it’s our latest casualty. Recently, the Lofte announced the show is postponed indefinitely. That’s another one to cross off the calendar. We will let you know when new information is available.
“Hairspray, the Musical”
The Fun Club was scheduled to see “Hairspray” at Grand Island Northwest High School on March 21. Unfortunately, all their show dates were cancelled due to the coronavirus. And, of course, school and all extracurricular activities were cancelled as was mandated by our governor. The school has not responded to our request for a refund for the cost of tickets. We hope to have more information soon.
Please check our website at www.yorkfunclub.com for other updates.
