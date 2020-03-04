The traveling Broadway show “Beautiful” tells the story of Carole King’s remarkable journey from teenage song-writer to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The Fun Club will attend the popular musical at Lincoln’s Lied Center on Thursday, April 23. The cost is $119 and includes motorcoach transportation, dinner at the Golden Corral and great seats at the performance.
What’s the story?
Before Carole King was a hit-maker, she was a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. We are introduced to her when she is only 16 years old and already pitching her first song to a New York music producer. Soon after, she meets her future husband and creative collaborator, Gerry Goffin.
In a musical whirlwind, the couple are married, King gives birth to their first child and they make a name for themselves in the music business knocking out hit after hit for artists including the Shirelles, the Drifters, the Monkees, the Righteous Brothers and Aretha Franklin.
Together they created hits including “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Up On the Roof,” “The Locomotion” and “One Fine Day.”
King and Goffin were friendly rivals with the song-writing team of Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. This allowed for the inclusion of another group of ‘60s pop tunes in the show including “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling,” “On Broadway” and “We Gotta Get Out of This Place.”
The show starts with King center stage at the piano performing at Carnegie Hall in 1971. It backtracks to recap her life leading up to that moment. The central conflict in Carole’s life is her wish for a fulfilling marriage and family life. There is a decreasing possibility of having that with her restless husband Gerry.
The couple divorced and Carole moved on without him. She continued her success with songs like “It’s Too Late,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Natural Woman,” “Beautiful” and “I Feel the Earth Move.”
If you liked the Broadway shows “Jersey Boys” or “Motown, the Musical,” you’re going to love this one too. Call the Fun Club at 402-745-6477 to add your name to the roster.
The musical “Hairspray”
We also have tickets available for the Saturday, March 21, show at Grand Island Northwest High School. The Fun Club has a tradition of attending their fabulous musicals. We’re always amazed at the number of talented students who fill the theatre with energetic song and dance.
This year’s musical “Hairspray” will be lots of fun with the inclusion of the music and fashions of the 60’s. The show also has a great story of encouragement and working to achieve your dreams.
Call us at 402-745-6477 to register. The cost is only $69 inclusive.
The comedy “The Sunshine Boys”
Several tickets are available for the comedy “The Sunshine Boys.” You’ll be amused at this show as two former vaudeville stars are asked to get back together for one last gig. They are asked to perform their popular “Doctor Skit” for a TV show. The only problem is they haven’t spoken to each other for years. The show is hilarious as they attempt to make the skit work even though they no longer like each other.
Join us for the fun performance at the Lincoln Community Playhouse on March 15. The cost is $78 and includes transportation, lunch at Valentino’s Grand Italian Buffet and great seats at the show. Give us a call any weekday morning.
