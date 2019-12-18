The Fun Club recently returned from a fun-filled river cruise to the Christmas Markets in various cities along the Rhine River in Switzerland, France and Germany.
The Christmas Markets were a treat for the senses with the aromas of wonderful foods drifting through the air. Mulled wine (gluwein) and other hot drinks, Christmas cake (stollen), gingerbread treats, chocolates and other delights were readily found. Sizzling sausages and bratwurst as well as local cheeses were market specialties.
In addition, Christmas decor and gift ideas were everywhere. Those looking for hand-crafted items, unique ornaments, nutcrackers, toys, wood carvings or hand-blown glass baubles found many to consider.
The Fun Club also enjoyed walking tours in many of the cities. One of my favorite sites was the wooden pedestrian bridge, known as Chapel Bridge, in Lucerne, Switzerland. The 14th century bridge features 17th century paintings below its rafters. Another favorite site was Siegfried’s Music Museum in Rudesheim, Germany. The museum houses hundreds of mechanical music machines ranging from small music boxes to large cabinet piano orchestrations.
The Fun Club toured the castle ruins that overlook Heidelberg and they toured the restored castle in Rudesheim, Germany. Viewing the fairy tale castles and mountainside vineyards during the cruise through the Rhine River Gorge was another highlight.
Beautiful cathedrals and churches were visited in many of the cities. My favorite was the Jesuit Church in Lucerne, Switzerland, with its ornate decor and gorgeous altar which resembles pink marble.
Those who traveled to the Christmas Markets were Ben and Denise Benegas of Stromsburg; Carl and Marie Brown of Polk; Joyce Dose of Hampton; Conne Herringer and Geneva James, both of Papillion; Jan McCoy and Doris Rogers, both of Fairmont; Deb Schwab of Lincoln; and Larry and Jacque Paxson of Beaver Crossing.
Out-of-State Fun Club travelers were John and Chris Neumann of Illinois, and Dave and Maribeth Stone of Missouri.
Travelers from York were Cyndi Bedient, Claudia Braden, Marjorie Bredow, Joyce Hamling, Bob and Jackie Hass, Bonnie Wilshusen, Jeanne Huff, Bill Stiers, Steve and Norma Moseley, Ruth Pohl, Dana and Mary Scott, Dallas and Micki Wachter, and escorts Bernice and Dave Mettenbrink.
2020 Fun Club Activities
The Fun Club has several activities coming up in 2020. Those with openings include:
• Horseshoe Casino on Jan. 16 and Harrahs Casino on Feb. 11 - The motorcoach departs at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m. The cost is $30.
• “Bandstand - the Musical” on Jan. 19 - The matinee features fabulous music and dance from the Big Band era. The cost of this traveling Broadway production is $119 with lunch.
• “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” on Feb. 23 - Enjoy music written by the most successful composer of our time. Hear songs from “Phantom of the Opera”, “Cats” and more. The cost is $76 with lunch.
Call the Fun Club any weekday morning at 402-745-6477 to register for these or any Fun Club activities.
No Wednesday newspaper
You’ve probably noticed that both Christmas and New Year’s fall on Wednesdays this year. Unfortunately, the News-Times will not publish on those days. Since this is the last you’ll be hearing from me this year, please have a joyous Christmas and a happy New Year with your friends and family.
