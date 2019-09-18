The Fun Club will celebrate ‘Christmas in Branson’ earlier than usual.
The dates for the annual holiday adventure are Monday through Friday, Nov. 11 - 15.
There are several reasons for going earlier this year. The Fun Club will be able to see some shows that don’t usually stay in Branson for December. That includes such favorites as Daniel O’Donnell, the Oakridge Boys and Yakov Smirnoff. Also the earlier dates allow us to include Silver Dollar City with its fabulous lights and amazing array of entertainment.
The cost is $859 per person with double room occupancy. This includes seven of the best Branson shows plus Silver Dollar City. It also includes motorcoach transportation, four nights at the award-winning Comfort Inn and Suites, luggage handling and eight meals.
Travelers will enjoy a welcome dinner at the beautiful Keeter Center at the College of the Ozarks, tasting at the Curling Vine Winery and a tour of Branson. Here’s a brief summary of the shows and events included in the tour:
Shows and Activities
Irish singing sensation Daniel O’Donnell is always an audience favorite and we are thrilled to be able to include his fabulous Christmas show this season. His beautiful vocals, engaging personality and magnificent stage sets all contribute to an unforgettable performance.
Country fans will be thrilled to learn we will see the Oak Ridge Boys during their limited engagement in Branson. These guys have been harmonizing together for over 40 years! The popular entertainers are well known for hits like “Elvira,” “Thank God for Kids” and “American Made.”
Performing families have always been a key part of Branson’s entertainment scene and one that consistently stands out is The Duttons. They sing, they dance and they each play a number of musical instruments. They were finalists on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and it’s no surprise to learn they’ve been named Branson’s Best Show.
Yakov Smirnoff is another Branson favorite. The Russian-born comedian is well-known for his acclaimed show “Happily Ever Laughter.” His humor includes amusing mockery of life under communism as well as hilarious word play on American phrases. You’ll enjoy his laughter-filled philosophy on life, love, family and country.
The Irish Tenors and Celtic Ladies Show combines traditional Irish music with contemporary songs. You’ll hear everything from “Danny Boy” to “Hey Jude” and “Rolling in the Deep.” The ladies will entertain with beautiful harmonies and the guys will show their vocal talents as well as dance moves in this entertaining performance.
The Presley’s Country Jubilee was Branson’s original show on the strip. That was back in 1967 when they built Branson’s first music theatre on what was then a lonesome stretch of Highway 76. Today the show features four generations of the talented Presley family and is still one of the most popular shows in Branson.
The Fun Club will also see George Dyer whose voice is often described as “magnificent.” Dyer includes an array of hits from Broadway, powerful ballads and even Disney songs in his amazing performance. And, of course, we can expect some of the best Christmas tunes from this outstanding tenor.
And, there’s so much fun and entertainment to be had at our final stop. Can you imagine 6.5 million lights, one thousand decorated trees, a musical light parade and two Broadway-style musical productions? That’s a brief summary of what we’ll find at the Christmas Festival at Branson’s fabulous Silver Dollar City. In addition, there are variety of other performances, fun amusement rides, unique shopping and amazing holiday foods.
Are you interested in joining us for our Nov. 11-15 Branson tour? Please complete the registration form in the brochure which is available at our office in the News-Times building or online at www.yorkfunclub.com. Or you may call us at 402-745-6477 and we would be happy to send you the brochure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.