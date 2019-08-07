Have you had fun this summer?
Sometimes we’re so busy, we don’t take time to add fun to our schedule. If you’re in that fix, perhaps the Fun Club can help. Many of our shows and tours are sold out but following are some activities that have openings:
Thursdays, Aug. 15 and Sept. 12 - These are the next Fun Club dates at Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs. The bus departs York at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m. The cost is $30 per person. You must pre-register with the Fun Club by Monday prior to the casino date to be assured of the complimentary lunch buffet from the casino. Please call us any weekday morning at 402-745-6477 to register.
Wednesday, Aug. 28 - The Fun Club is hosting two Travel Shows this afternoon at the Chances R Beer Garden. The shows are free but reservations are required to help us plan for seating and refreshments. Call 402-745-6477 to get your name on the roster or email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com. The 1:15 p.m. show will feature the Normandy, Paris and Seine River Cruise which is scheduled for October 2020. The 2 p.m. show will feature our June 2020 trip to the amazing island nation of Iceland.
Sunday, Oct.6 - There are spots open for “In the Mood” which celebrates the Big Bands of the 1930s and 40s. The cost is $85 which includes lunch at the Golden Corral and motorcoach transportation. The show features the “String of Pearls Orchestra” and the “In the Mood Singers and Dancers.” Won’t it be fun to tap your toe to all those great old songs again?
Sunday, Oct. 13 - “The Texas Tenors” are returning to the Lied as they commence their 10th Anniversary Tour. Country singer JC Fisher, Broadway singer Marcus Collins and opera singer John Hagen have become a musical phenomenon since their success on “America’s Got Talent.” You’re going to love their performance! The cost for the show, transportation and the meal is $92.
Monday - Friday, Nov. 11-15 - The Fun Club is headed to Branson and the best Christmas shows anywhere. The cost of the 5-day activity is $859 which includes all transportation, luggage handling, eight meals, accommodations at the award-winning Comfort Inn and Suites, a tour of Branson, veteran escorts and seven outstanding shows. It also includes the performances, the light parade and attractions at Silver Dollar City. Ask the Fun Club for a brochure and registration form.
Call the Fun Club at 402-745-6477 or stop by our office in the News-Times building any weekday morning. You might wish to register for a show or ask for a brochure for any of our out-of -state adventures. You may also wish to check our website at www.yorkfunclub.com for any new information.
Anyone may participate in Fun Club activities. There are no dues or age requirements. All you need is the desire to travel with a group of fun-loving soon-to-be-friends. Give us a call today.