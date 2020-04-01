Add “The Lion King” to the list of casualties created by the coronavirus monster.
The Fun Club was scheduled to see this traveling Broadway show on April 16 at the Orpheum. We received news of the cancellation last week. There was no way for the Orpheum to reschedule this magnificent production, so we’ll have to wait for another time.
“The Lion King” is one of my favorite Broadway musicals and I was eager to see it again. The show is the story of Simba, the lion cub, who overcomes adversity to become king. The show always enchants with its amazing puppet menagerie. From tropical birds swooping overhead to lumbering elephants and frolicking gazelles moving through the aisles, the show creates a theater experience like no other.
“The Lion King” opened on Broadway in 1997 and now, over 20 years later, it continues to draw huge audiences. Currently it is the highest grossing Broadway show of all time and the third longest running Broadway musical. Obviously I’m not the only one who loves it and am saddened that coronavirus has darkened the theatres everywhere.
Fun Club travelers who were registered for this show will receive a refund as soon as we receive a refund from the theatre. Our Orpheum contact told us it will probably be a few weeks before the refund arrives as they need to refund 32 cancelled performances of “The Lion King”.
Other Fun Club Events
Following are more updates on other pending Fun Club activities:
• April 7, “Harrah’s Casino” - Both Harrah’s and Horseshoe casinos have cancelled all motorcoach activities through the end of April. Our next scheduled date is Thursday, May 14, at Horseshoe.
• April 23, “Beautiful - The Carole King Musical” at the Lincoln Lied Center - The Lied has cancelled or rescheduled all shows through April 16. We’re still waiting to hear if this one will be cancelled or postponed. If you have not yet sent payment, you may delay until we have more information.
• April 28 - May 1 - “Fun Club Mystery Trip” - We have cancelled this four-day tour and we hope to reschedule it for another time. Those registered have been sent a refund and will be given first chance to re-book when new arrangements are made.
• May 12 - “Travel Show” - We had planned to feature two 2021 Fun Club destinations including “Great Trains and Grand Canyons” scheduled for February 2021 and “England, Scotland and Wales” scheduled for October 2021. We will postpone the travel show until later in the year. We hope to have the brochures for these two trips available on our website soon.
• May 12 - “Iceland Pre-Trip Document Meeting” - This has been cancelled and will be rescheduled later.
• June 3 - 9 - “Iceland Explorer” - Dave and I have transferred our reservation to the Sept. 16 departure and other Fun Club travelers may do so. Other options are 1) cancel the trip and receive reimbursement as listed in the brochure or 2) cancel the June trip and get a credit towards any future Premier World Discovery tour.
• June 17 - “The Lettermen” at the Merryman Theatre in Kearney. This is the rescheduled date for the performance. All reservations have been moved to the new date.
• July 16 - 27 - “Yellowstone, Grand Tetons and Glacier National Parks” - We will wait and see what happens in the next month or two before making a decision on this tour. The health and safety of our travelers is of utmost importance to us. If we postpone, those registered will receive first opportunity to re-book if new arrangements can be made.
Thanks to all our travelers for being patient during these difficult times. As much fun as the Fun Club has traveling to interesting and exciting places, we recognize this is a time we need to cooperate in social distancing and, better yet, staying home. Let’s all try to “flatten the curve” and rid ourselves of the coronavirus monster.
Any additional updates this week will be found on our website at www.yorkfunclub.com. You may contact us via email at yorkfunclub@gmail.com or call me at 402-366-9648 or Dave at 402-366-4322 with questions.
