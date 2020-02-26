Even with the crazy weather, we know spring is just around the corner.
We also know it’s time to get out and have some fun. The Fun Club has some great ideas for you.
The Sunshine Boys
You’ll want to put Sunday, March 15, on your calendar. That’s the day the Fun Club travels to the Lincoln Community Playhouse for the side-splitting comedy “The Sunshine Boys.” You might remember the 1975 film by the same name starring George Burns and Walter Matthau. No matter how many times you have seen it, the show will still tickle your funny bone.
The comedy features Al Lewis and Willy Clark who, years ago, were a popular vaudeville team known as “The Sunshine Boys.” After working together for over 40 years, they parted company on not-too-friendly terms and have not spoken since. Willy wanted to continue their career but Al wanted to retire from vaudeville and become a stockbroker. This effectively forced Willy into retirement.
Ten years later, Willy is barely getting by in his tiny, run-down New York apartment. His nephew Ben is a talent agent and has tried to find acting jobs for his uncle but has had little success. An opportunity comes up when one of the television networks plans to air a history of comedy and wants the Sunshine Boys to re-enact their famous “Doctor Skit.”
The former comedy team agrees to reunite but once the reunion is on, the sparks and one-liners start to fly. Can Al and Willy put aside their differences long enough to perform this one last gig?
Call the Fun Club at 402-745-6477 to add your name to the roster for this hilarious show. The cost is $78 which includes motorcoach transportation, lunch at Valentino’s Grand Italian Buffet and great seats at the theatre.
Musical comedy “Hairspray”
Another terrific performance the Fun Club will attend is the musical comedy “Hairspray” on Saturday, March 21, at Grand Island’s Northwest High School. The Fun Club has a long history of attending these productions and we won’t be disappointed this year. The music, choreography, costumes and talent promise to be top-notch.
The cost is $69 for motorcoach transportation, lunch at Grand Island’s Valentino’s and theatre admission. Call the Fun Club soon to add your name to the roster.
This show features Tracy Turnblad, a teenager in 1962 Baltimore. Tracy had big hair and big dreams. Her goal was to be a dancer on the Corny Collins TV show.
When there was an opening for a female dancer on the show, Tracy begged her parents for permission to audition. Her mom discouraged her because she feared Tracy would be laughed at because of her weight. Luckily, Tracy’s dad supported her dream and gave Tracy permission to audition.
The show’s producer rejected Tracy but due to some lucky breaks and lots of determination, Tracy was discovered by Corny Collins himself and selected to be one of the teen dancers. Tracy was a hit due to the dance maneuvers she learned from new friends. Her talent transformed her from a nobody into a star.
“Hairspray” is witty and funny and yet it contains a beautiful message of acceptance. You’ll love the big, bold music too. The many energetic students in the show will fill the theatre with exuberant sounds of “Good Morning Baltimore,” “Welcome to the 60s,” “Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”
