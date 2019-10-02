The York Fun Club has a number of great trips planned for next year, including a tour to Yellowstone, Glacier and the Grand Teton National Parks.
These three amazing beauties are right here in the U.S. for all to enjoy.
The dates of the 12-day motorcoach tour are Thursday, July 16, through Monday, July 27.
Adventure awaits us
Enroute to Yellowstone we will tour the National Monument at Scottsbluff, NE, and the National Historic Trails Center in Casper, WY. Both are important stops in retracing the steps which the pioneers took when they migrated west. We will visit the Buffalo Bill Center in Cody, WY, and then whoop it up at a chuckwagon cookout complete with cowboy entertainment at the Cody Cattle Company.
Fun Club travelers will enter Yellowstone National Park through the beautiful Lamar Valley where they will keep their eyes peeled for wildlife while exploring the “upper loop” of the park. Included will be the spectacular and colorful terraces at Mammoth Hot Springs.
Our adventure will continue the next day with a guided tour of the “lower loop” of Yellowstone. Here you will be amazed by the variety of thermal sites including colorful paint pots and gurgling mud pots, the thundering Tower Falls and, of course, the legendary Old Faithful Geyser.
Fabulous scenery
After exploring Yellowstone, we will journey north to the incredible Glacier National Park in Montana. Our overnight stay will be in Kalispell where dinner will be enjoyed at a fun Irish Pub. The Fun Club will make lasting memories the next day while riding in vintage Red Jammer convertible buses on the fabulous “Going to the Sun Road.” This gorgeous scenic loop is more than you can imagine!
After a terrific adventure at Glacier, we’ll follow the shoreline of Flathead Lake as we journey to Missoula, MT. There we will learn about the important work of Smokejumpers during a guided tour before returning to
West Yellowstone
The following day will have us all marveling at the stunning beauty of the Grand Tetons as we drive to Jackson Hole, WY. After exploring this fun and historic town the travelers will ride in horse-drawn covered wagons to dinner and a popular singing cowboy show.
The beauty of the Grand Teton National Park will become even more real during our early-morning guided tour. In addition to the unbelievably scenic views, we’ll have another opportunity to spot wildlife. And this tour wouldn’t be complete without a relaxing float ride on the Snake River with the magnificent Tetons towering in the background.
There will be more impressive views of western Wyoming as we journey home after an incredibly scenic tour. Plan on joining us for this July adventure.
Trip details
The cost is $2,645 per person with double motel room occupancy. A single room is higher. The tour includes motorcoach transportation, 11-nights premium lodging, luggage handling at the motels, 23 meals and veteran Fun Club escorts.
Please call the Fun Club at 402-745-6477 weekday mornings or email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com to request the informative brochure. You may also view the information on-line at www.yorkfunclub.com. Then, please return the completed registration form with a deposit to secure your reservation.
