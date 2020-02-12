York Fun Club will attend the musical "Hairspray"
The musical "Hairspray" wowed Broadway in 2002 and went on to win eight Tony Awards including the trophy for the best new musical. It ran on Broadway eight years for 2,642 performances. Grand Island Northwest High School has selected this show for their spring musical.
The Fun Club will attend the matinee performance on Saturday, March 21. The cost of $69 includes motorcoach transportation, lunch at Valentino's Grand Buffet and great seats at the performance.
Call the Fun Club at 402-745-6477 any weekday morning to register for this fun and upbeat show.
What's "Hairspray" about?
It's June 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland. Tracy Turnblad is a quirky, plus-size teenager with big dreams and fashionable big hair. Every afternoon she rushes home from school to watch the Corny Collins Show, a teenage dance production. Tracy's dream is to dance on that national television show.
One afternoon the show announced an opening for a female dancer. Tracy begs her mother for permission to audition. Her mom fears that Tracy will be laughed at due to her weight. Luckily, Tracy gets permission and approval from her dad who supports her dream.
The show's biased producer ejects Tracy from the audition due to her size. The producer also refuses to audition another girl because of her race.
The next day at school Tracy is sent to detention due to her "monumental hair-do." There she meets a black student who teaches her some new dance moves. Tracy uses the new dance steps at the Sophomore Hop to introduce herself to Corny Collins who gives her a spot on his TV show after all.
Tracy is a hit on the show and is transformed from a nobody into a star. Along the way, she attracts the attention of teenage heart throb, Link Larkin, who falls in love with her in spite of her size. Tracy puts her newfound popularity on the show to good use in helping others.
"Hairspray" is witty and funny and yet it contains a beautiful message of acceptance. It also contains some unforgettable tunes including "Welcome to the 60s," "Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now," and "You Can't Stop the Beat."
More Fun Club activities
We have openings for these upcoming events:
• Sunday, Feb. 23 - "The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber" concert at the TADA Theatre in Lincoln. Webber's Broadway hits include "Cats," "Evita," "Phantom of the Opera" and "Sunset Boulevard." The cost is $76 with transportation, lunch and show.
• Thursday, March 5 - Horseshoe Casino at Council Bluffs. $30 for transportation. Lunch is included for those pre-registered.
• Sunday, March 15 - "The Sunshine Boys" comedy at Lincoln Community Playhouse. Two former vaudeville actors are brought back together for one last big show with hilarious results. $78 with transportation, lunch and show.
• Tuesday, March 24 - "The Lettermen" concert at the Merryman Center in Kearney. Enjoy the soft, romantic harmony of this popular 60s group. $89 with transportation, lunch and show.
