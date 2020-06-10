The Fun Club was scheduled to attend the Lettermen Concert in Kearney in March.
We all know what the coronavirus pandemic did to plans that month. The concert was rescheduled to June 17. A few weeks ago, we announced the event has been postponed again.
The concert is now scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Merryman Center in Kearney.The cost will remain at $89 which includes motorcoach transportation, lunch and your show ticket. Names of those registered have been transferred to the new date. If things haven’t improved by that time, the activity will be revisited.
The Harmony of the Lettermen
The beautiful voices of the singing trio, the Lettermen, first hit the music charts in 1961 with “The Way You Look Tonight”. They followed that first hit with another chart topper, “When I Fall in Love.” Their voices blended as one and they were voted best vocal group of the year. They continued to stay on top with beautiful harmony and love songs while becoming one of the top college concert attractions of the 1960’s.
The trio warmed us with “Our Winter Love,” they begged “Come Back Silly Girl,” and they made everyone’s “Graduation Day” memorable. In late 1967, they recorded their most requested hit: the medley of “Goin Out of My Head/Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”
The magic endured throughout the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. The Lettermen continued to release albums and travel the world performing hundreds of concerts each year. Their harmonic sound continues to be timeless. Let’s hope that on Wednesday, Oct. 7, the cornonavirus threat will be annihilated and we can all relax and enjoy the beautiful sounds of the Lettermen.
Horseshoe Casino
Several Fun Club travelers heard the news that Horseshoe Casino was able to reopen last week. They called to see if the Fun Club might be making a trip there soon.
Although the casino has reopened, it will look different for a while. Social distancing of six feet will be requested at the slot machines, the game tables, in the restaurant, at check-in, etc. Group size will be limited throughout the facility. Food will be served cafe style rather than buffet style.
The complimentary lunch buffet for motorcoach groups has not yet been reinstated and basically they have not yet invited motorcoach groups to come. And, that’s just as well because we haven’t figured out how to accomplish social distancing on a motorcoach.
When a trip to the casino seems to be a safe outing, we will make arrangements for our group. At that time, we will announce it in this column and on our website. We’ll also contact our frequent casino travelers. Until then, please stay safe, stay healthy and stay hopeful.
Contact us
The Fun Club staff will continue to work from home until further notice. Please call or text me at 402-366-9648 or call or text Dave at 402-366-4322. You may also contact us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com. Please visit the Fun Club website www.yorkfunclub.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.