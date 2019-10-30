Do you like to wait until the last minute to decide what you’re going to do?
If so, this column is for you! We have three activities coming up in the next couple of weeks that you will want to consider.
Phantom of the Opera
The Fun Club will travel to Lincoln on Sunday, Nov. 3, to see the magnificent production of “The Phantom of the Opera.” We have obtained four more main-floor tickets for the matinee.
The crystal chandelier hanging over the audience, the Tony Award-winning costumes and the technical wizardry of the show have made this production the most lavish, state-of-the-art musical to have ever played at the Lied Center in its 30-year history. But it’s the mesmerizing performance of the tragic love story that makes the show unforgettable.
The motorcoaches will depart York at 10:15 a.m. this Sunday. Daylight savings time ends so don’t forget to turn your clocks back on Saturday night. The cost is $143 and includes motorcoach transportation, lunch at the Golden Corral and excellent seats at the theatre. Call the Fun Club at 402-745-6477 for ticket availability.
Christmas in Branson
We still can’t believe we have open seats on the motorcoach for our Christmas trip to Branson. The dates are Monday through Friday, Nov. 11-15. That’s right around the corner so please call today! The Fun Club will attend seven of the top Christmas shows during our five-day tour. But the highlight of the week will be our visit to the Old Time Christmas Festival at Silver Dollar City.
The Festival will include more razzle-dazzle this year than ever before. Silver Dollar City will debut a new 80-foot-tall Christmas tree on the Town Square. The tree will feature thousands of high-resolution lights that will twinkle and dance in unison with the lights on the town’s 10 storefronts, 20 street festoons and over 250 cut trees. It will be a sight and sound spectacular like no other! And, if that doesn’t dazzle you, wait ‘til you walk through Midtown. The incredible light expansion there features 1.5 million twinkling lights, whimsical animations and larger-than life displays that reach as high as nine stories into the sky.
Besides the lights, travelers can see two Broadway-style shows at the park. The classic novel by Charles Dickens will come to life in the performance of “A Dicken’s Christmas Carol.” And, small-town businessman George Bailey will discover the true value of life, family and friends in the musical adaptation of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Plus, there’s lots of other musical entertainment on the grounds including the “Frontier Fa-La-La Follies” where the saloon gang will sing and dance their way through hilarious holiday adventures. You may want to attend a good ol’ Cajun Christmas celebration at “Christmas on the Bayou.” “The Living Nativity” will transport you to ancient Bethlehem where the Angel Gabriel will lead the musical account of the greatest story ever told.
If you’re not sold yet, then it’s time to mention “Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade.” As grand marshal, Rudolph leads the musical procession of nine lighted floats and 45 costumed characters through the streets of Silver Dollar City. We’ll see elves, candy canes, a troupe of marching wooden soldiers and other whimsical characters. And all this is included in the tour price.
Silver Dollar City is one of the world’s most acclaimed holiday theme parks and this year it will be better than ever. If you’re concerned about walking, talk to us about renting a motorized scooter at the park. The cost of the five-day tour is $859 per person for a double room. A single room is higher. Call us this week at 402-745-6477 to get your Christmas celebration started.
Horseshoe Casino
The Fun Club’s next trip to Horseshoe Casino is Thursday, Nov. 14. Call us today to register for this once-a-month outing. The cost for the day of fun is $30. Those who are pre-registered receive a complimentary luncheon buffet from the casino. We send the roster to the casino several days ahead of our visit so we appreciate your early reservation.
